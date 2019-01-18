Tram named in honour of Cyrille Regis

Video

A tram named after footballer Cyrille Regis has been unveiled at a special ceremony.

The former West Bromwich Albion player, who died of a heart attack last January aged 59, was one of the English game's breakthrough black players.

Former teammates, friends and family attended the event.

Widow Julia Regis said messages of support from fans "has helped me to get though what has been the most difficult year of my life".

The tram will operated on the Midlands Metro service, a direct line from West Bromwich into Birmingham city centre.