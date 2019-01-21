Skinner posts film of gig injury treatment

Media player
The Streets' Mike Skinner posts crowdsurfing injury film
The Streets' Mike Skinner has thanked hospital staff who fixed his dislocated shoulder after he jumped off the stage to crowdsurf at a concert in his home city.
He was treated at Birmingham's City Hospital after the gig at the O2 Academy on Friday.
A member of the 40-year-old front man's team filmed the treatment and a video was posted on the @mikeskinnerltd Instagram account.
21 Jan 2019
