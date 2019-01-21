Skinner posts film of gig injury treatment
The Streets' Mike Skinner has thanked hospital staff who fixed his dislocated shoulder after he jumped off the stage to crowdsurf at a concert in his home city.

He was treated at Birmingham's City Hospital after the gig at the O2 Academy on Friday.

A member of the 40-year-old front man's team filmed the treatment and a video was posted on the @mikeskinnerltd Instagram account.

