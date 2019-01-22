'Wonderful, musty' hardware shop to shut

Video

A traditional high street hardware shop in the heart of Birmingham is closing for the final time this week.

A shop has stood at 86 Digbeth for more than 100 years. And for several decades that store has been called Gregory Pank.

Dave Willis, who has worked at the shop since the 1990s, is currently running the business for his friend Derrick Howard, who has owned the store for 34 years but is closing it due to ill health.

Video journalist: John Bray