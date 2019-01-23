Teen with vitiligo is face of Primark ad

Video

Kaiden Williams has a skin condition called vitiligo, but that has not stopped him landing a modelling contract with Primark.

The 13-year-old from Wolverhampton recently featured in a campaign for the clothes store and has been inundated with messages from others with the condition, who say they have been inspired by him.

When Kaiden was younger, he used to cover up his patches.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.