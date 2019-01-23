Speeding car captured before fatal crash

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Speeding car captured before fatal PCSO crash
Holly Burke, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene at the junction of Bearwood Road and the Hagley Road on Tuesday night.
The car had been pursued for 15 minutes through Birmingham,
-
23 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-birmingham-46976952/speeding-car-captured-before-fatal-pcso-crashRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window