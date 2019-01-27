Video

Dorothy Round is the only British player to twice win the Wimbledon ladies' singles title.

She was also victorious at the Australian Championships in 1935.

Yet, many people know little about the tennis champion from Dudley, in the West Midlands.

Thanks to her successes, the British women’s game was taken more seriously and it helped pave the way for Birmingham’s Ann Jones, who lifted the Venus Rosewater Dish at Wimbledon in 1969.

Learn more on Inside Out West Midlands on BBC One at 19:30 GMT on Monday 28 January, and via iPlayer for seven days afterwards.