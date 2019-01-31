Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Woman are seen as home cooks - not chefs'
Female chefs are challenging the way people perceive women in the kitchen.
Among them is MasterChef: The Professionals finalist Claire Hutchings who says women are seen as home cooks while men are seen as the professional creatives.
According to the Office for National Statistics, only 17% of professional chefs in the UK are women.
Chef Jacqueline Keenan says the talent drain is even greater when female chefs leave their roles.
Video Journalist: Chanise Evans
-
31 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window