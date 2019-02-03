Who opens a shop in a high street crisis?

Media player
The struggle to establish a new shop amid high street crisis
Despite gloomy forecasts thousands of high street shops could close in 2019, Tony Wortley decided to start a French-style delicatessen in Wolverhampton.
Since opening in September 2018, the 55-year-old former IT worker was filmed over three months by the BBC as he struggles to develop his business.
See more on Inside Out West Midlands on BBC One at 19:30 GMT on Monday 4 February, and via iPlayer for seven days afterwards.
03 Feb 2019
