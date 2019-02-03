Who opens a shop in a high street crisis?

Video

Despite gloomy forecasts thousands of high street shops could close in 2019, Tony Wortley decided to start a French-style delicatessen in Wolverhampton.

Since opening in September 2018, the 55-year-old former IT worker was filmed over three months by the BBC as he struggles to develop his business.

