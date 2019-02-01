Stranded dog rescued from icy canal bank

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Stranded dog rescued from icy Wolverhampton canal bank
A dog who crossed an icy canal became trapped on a narrow strip of land when the water thawed.
Coco had escaped from her home in Wolverhampton home and somehow crossed the canal.
A passerby heard her whimpers the following morning and emergency services came to the rescue.
Coco has since been returned to her owner and is in good health, the fire service said.
-
01 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-birmingham-47092402/stranded-dog-rescued-from-icy-wolverhampton-canal-bankRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window