Midland Metro track milestone

New Midland Metro tram tracks laid in Birmingham city centre
The first tram tracks have been laid in Birmingham's Victoria Square, marking a pivotal moment in the extension of the West Midlands Metro network.
These rails will form part of the Westside extension, which will see trams running along Broad Street to Five Ways in Edgbaston.
Last year, more than 7.2 million people used trams in the region and it's hoped this development will boost the numbers still further.
07 Feb 2019
