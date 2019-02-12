Irish president visits pub bomb memorial

Video

The families of the Birmingham pub bombing victims met Irish president Michael D Higgins as he started a three-day visit to England.

Speaking about a memorial to the 21 people who lost their lives in 1974, Mr Higgins said: "I wanted to pay tribute and offer the respect of memory and sympathy to all of the innocent victims and their families and I do so as the President of Ireland."

The memorial near Birmingham's New Street station features three metal trees, designed by artist Anuradha Patel, with the names of the victims written on the leaves.

It was unveiled last November after a project involving the Justice4the21 campaign group, together with Network Rail and the Birmingham Irish Association.