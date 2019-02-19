Media player
Female mechanic helps women learn about cars
Mechanic Louise Baker said she was fed up with her female friends and family being ripped off or feeling intimidated when they took their cars to be fixed.
So the 37-year-old from Birmingham set up a service aimed at women.
She says her own business gives her the flexibility to work around the school run and family time.
Video journalist: Jennifer Meierhans
