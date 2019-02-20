Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
LGBT equality teaching row: 'Protests won't change things'
Ofsted's chief inspector Amanda Speilman has responded to protests against LGBT education at a Birmingham school by saying "proper conversation" is the way forward - not demonstrations.
She said it is crucial children are exposed to differences in society, regardless of their religious background, so they never feel abnormal if they do not "fit a conventional pattern".
-
20 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-birmingham-47307997/lgbt-equality-teaching-row-protests-won-t-change-thingsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window