'Protests won't change things'
Ofsted's chief inspector Amanda Speilman has responded to protests against LGBT education at a Birmingham school by saying "proper conversation" is the way forward - not demonstrations.

She said it is crucial children are exposed to differences in society, regardless of their religious background, so they never feel abnormal if they do not "fit a conventional pattern".

  • 20 Feb 2019