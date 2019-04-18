'I felt trapped and overwhelmed'

Media player
Who looks after the health of the homeless?
Kaece McGowan was 20 and living in a hostel when she first went through the doors of the Homeless Health Exchange.
She had just returned from living abroad and found living in Birmingham "a bit of a struggle".
"I had no support network, no friends, no family around - I felt a bit trapped and overwhelmed," she said.
She was taking drugs, drinking, got fired from jobs "a lot", had been the victim of a sexual assault and also been arrested for assault.
Seven years on, she is at university studying for a psychotherapy degree and credits staff at the exchange for helping her turn it all around.
18 Apr 2019
