Gender identity teaching phone-in
BBC Asian Network callers debate gender identity teaching

Callers to the BBC Asian Network debate whether young children should be taught about same sex couples and gender identity.

It follows protests outside Parkfield Community School in Birmingham against its "No Outsiders" programme, which they said contradicts elements of their faith.

Ofsted chief inspector Amanda Spielman told the BBC it was crucial children were exposed to differences in society.

  • 21 Feb 2019