'The hurt and betrayal you feel is enormous'

Mother of IS fighter speaks out on Shamima Begum case
Nicola Benyahia's son left Birmingham to fight for the Islamic State (IS) group in Syria in 2015, but died five months later in a drone strike.
The experience prompted her to set up a counselling organisation, Families For Life, which aims to support families as they combat radicalisation.
Ms Benyahia says she understands attempts by Shamima Begum's family to bring her back to the UK, despite her being stripped of her UK citizenship.
22 Feb 2019
