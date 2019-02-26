Gunman opens fire in pub car park

Video

A gunman who opened fire in a busy pub car park in Birmingham has been sentenced to more than eight years in a young offender's institution.

Jaekwon Marks, 20, fired two shots at members of a rival gang who were sat in a car at the Hunters Moon pub in July.

CCTV footage shows people fleeing the scene as the handgun is discharged, hitting the gang's white Mercedes.

Marks, from Handsworth, admitted possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

He was sentenced to eight years and six months at Birmingham Crown Court on Monday.