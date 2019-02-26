Media player
'No more Kanes should be dying on the streets'
A funeral has been held for Kane Walker, the homeless man who was found dead in an underpass in Birmingham.
Perry Barr Crematorium was packed with people who paid tribute to the "bubbly" young man who, "just needed some help". The funeral was paid for by donations.
Just months before his death, a tearful Kane Walker was filmed by the charity Active Christians saying, "I'm done".
Liam Byrne, Labour MP for Birmingham's Hodge Hill, said he wanted a "Kane's Law", to help protect those who are sleeping rough across the city.
26 Feb 2019
