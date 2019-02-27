'People are shocked and worried'

Video

Chief Constable Dave Thompson has said stop and searches will be stepped up and more officers will patrol the streets.

Three teenage boys have been stabbed to death in Birmingham recently and there have been 269 knife crimes recorded in the city so far this year.

Police also urged more help from parents and teachers to tackle the violence among youngsters.

Mr Thompson, who was with Police and Crime Commissioner David Jamieson in the city centre, pledged extra patrols with additional officers in certain areas.