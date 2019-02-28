Media player
Fire rips through tyre factory
A fire has torn through a tyre factory in Birmingham.
At its height, more than 100 firefighters tackled the blaze on Wharfdale Road, Tyseley.
It started just before 03:00 GMT and was brought under control by 07:30.
Although the response has been scaled back, crews are expected to remain at the scene for most of the day.
28 Feb 2019
