Tyre factory 'totally destroyed' by fire

Birmingham tyre factory 'totally destroyed' in fire
A tyre dealership in Birmingham, has been "totally destroyed" in a fire, West Midlands Fire Service has said.
The blaze broke out at Tornado Tyres in Wharfdale Road, Tyseley, early on Thursday morning and at its height more than 100 firefighters were at the scene.
Fire service area commander Neil Griffiths said the "only thing that is left is the four outside walls".
28 Feb 2019
