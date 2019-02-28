Tyre factory 'totally destroyed' by fire
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Birmingham tyre factory 'totally destroyed' in fire

A tyre dealership in Birmingham, has been "totally destroyed" in a fire, West Midlands Fire Service has said.

The blaze broke out at Tornado Tyres in Wharfdale Road, Tyseley, early on Thursday morning and at its height more than 100 firefighters were at the scene.

Fire service area commander Neil Griffiths said the "only thing that is left is the four outside walls".

  • 28 Feb 2019
Go to next video: Huge fire on moorland near Marsden