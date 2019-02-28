Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Birmingham man reunited with train he helped build
A 94-year-old former railway boiler marker has been reunited with a steam locomotive he helped to build in 1950.
Leo Leeney, from Birmingham, visited the Vintage Trains base at Tyseley in the city to see locomotive 7029, which is now called Clun Castle.
Vintage Trains now has a licence to run steam locomotives on the main line, and Clun Castle is back in service for the first time since 1988.
-
28 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-birmingham-47407569/birmingham-man-reunited-with-train-he-helped-buildRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window