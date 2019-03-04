Media player
Crossing Divides: Motorist and cyclist in commuting swap
Birmingham City Council wants 5% of all trips in the city to be made by bike by 2023 – at the moment it is just 3%.
One of the things thought to be putting prospective cyclists off getting into the saddle are the roads and the dangers posed by cars, buses and lorries.
Inside Out West Midlands sent a motorist and a cyclist on a commuting swap to see things from a different perspective.
04 Mar 2019
