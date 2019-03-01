Video

Parkfield School in Alum Rock, in Birmingham has been at the centre of a row about its teaching about same-sex couples.

More than 600 pupils stayed away on Friday, according to parents, in protest at the syllabus, which includes books featuring gay characters.

Some parents have told the BBC they don’t agree with very young children being taught about homosexuality, because it could shape their thinking.

The school would not comment on the number of unauthorised absences.

It has previously said it aimed to educate children so they were able to accept differences in society and, in a letter sent to parents, added that at no point it had promoted this way of life.