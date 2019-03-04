Tunisia attacks park memorial dedicated

Video

Prince Harry has dedicated a memorial to the victims of two terrorist attacks in Tunisia.

The Duke of Sussex performed the ceremony at Birmingham's Cannon Hill Park, chosen after consultations with families.

Thirty Britons were among 38 tourists killed by a gunman at Port El Kantaoui in an attack on 26 June.

A UK tourist was one of 22 killed in an earlier attack at a museum in Tunis in March.

Seven people were sentenced to life in prison in February over the attacks.