Protest outside LGBT lessons school
Protesters outside a primary school that has been teaching LGBT rights say the lessons are "aggressive indoctrination".

But a charity says the campaign at the gates of Parkfield Community School in Birmingham is "incitement of hatred".

The city council said the protesters' language was "appalling".

Police are investigating whether footage shows any offences.

  • 08 Mar 2019