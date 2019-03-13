Brexit: 'I think it's a bit of a shambles'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Brexit: 'I think it's a bit of a shambles'

Mad O’Rourke’s Pie Factory is in Tipton - an area which voted overwhelmingly to Leave.

Tipton is in Sandwell, where twice as many people voted Leave than Remain in 2016.

We’ve been to the famous local pub to ask diners what they make of Brexit at the moment.

The pub is famous for its pies, which are proving easier to swallow than Westminster politics.

  • 13 Mar 2019
Go to next video: Brexit: The view from 5 Live listeners