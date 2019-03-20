Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Going home with nothing is so difficult'
Mike and Trish White lost two babies at birth in 2017 and 2018.
The couple's tragic experience inspired an idea to help other bereaved parents.
They set up The Teddy Rose Foundation and this month began making blankets for hospitals in the region.
The blankets are separated in half so that when it’s time for the parents to say goodbye, they can keep one half and the baby is in the other.
-
20 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-birmingham-47589333/stillborn-baby-s-parents-help-others-with-memory-blanketsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window