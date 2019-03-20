'To leave with nothing is so difficult'
'Going home with nothing is so difficult'

Mike and Trish White lost two babies at birth in 2017 and 2018.

The couple's tragic experience inspired an idea to help other bereaved parents.

They set up The Teddy Rose Foundation and this month began making blankets for hospitals in the region.

The blankets are separated in half so that when it’s time for the parents to say goodbye, they can keep one half and the baby is in the other.

