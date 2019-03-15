'We've been ignored as a generation'

Media player
Climate change: Young people protest in Birmingham
Hundreds of young people in Birmingham have joined students around England in protesting against climate change.
Some taking part in the city on Friday fear their future is at risk.
They reported an emotional day as an "ignored generation" fought to be heard by previous generations they described as irresponsible.
15 Mar 2019
