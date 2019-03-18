Fire crews fight large factory blaze

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Fire crews tackle blaze at Birmingham factory
Fire crews are battling a blaze at a Birmingham factory.
The fire in Hay Hall Road, Tyseley, was reported at 05:11 GMT and West Midlands Fire Service has warned roads near the site are closed.
About 70 firefighters are tackling the blaze, while residents have been urged to keep windows and doors closed.
-
18 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-birmingham-47610466/fire-crews-tackle-blaze-at-birmingham-factoryRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window