Video
Footage captures grenade attack
CCTV footage released by West Midlands Police captures the moment two hitmen carry out an attack with a grenade at a home in Birmingham.
Bradley Harrington and Stephen Cronin were hired by businessman Danyal Gurjee in order to intimidate a 43-year-old man he accused of costing him £400,000 in a failed business venture.
Hitman Bradley Harrington was jailed for 25 years and Stephen Cronin for 21 years and eight months for the attack.
Danyal Gurjee was jailed for 16 years for hiring the hitmen and his brother Abdul Gurjee for eight years for conspiracy to blackmail.
19 Mar 2019
