'Anti-LGBT protesters are homophobic'
Khakan Qureshi runs the Birmingham South Asian LGBT group and believes recent protests against a school's gay rights lessons are homophobic.
The No Outsiders programme at the city's Parkfield Community School, which teaches children about LGBT rights, is currently suspended following a number of demonstrations involving parents.
Mr Qureshi spoke to the BBC's Sima Kotecha.
19 Mar 2019
