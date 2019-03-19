'Anti-LGBT protesters are homophobic'
Khakan Qureshi runs the Birmingham South Asian LGBT group and believes recent protests against a school's gay rights lessons are homophobic.

The No Outsiders programme at the city's Parkfield Community School, which teaches children about LGBT rights, is currently suspended following a number of demonstrations involving parents.

Mr Qureshi spoke to the BBC's Sima Kotecha.

