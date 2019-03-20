'Growing up in fear of being LGBT'

Video

A gay MP who "grew up in fear" of his sexuality has hit out at the leader of the House of Commons for her comments on a radio show.

Speaking during Prime Minister's Questions, Lloyd Russell-Moyle criticised Andrea Leadsom for saying parents should decide when children are "exposed" to LGBT education.

It follows protests by some parents in Birmingham against a programme run by the Parkfield Community School that teaches about race, religion, gender identity, age and disabilities.

Speaking to LBC on Wednesday, Andrea Leadsom said: "I think it is right that government should have passed legislation that requires that relationships and sex education is taught in schools, but at the same time I also agree that it is right that parents should be able to choose the moment at which their children become exposed to that information."

Responding to Mr Russell-Moyle, the prime minister said the government had been "at great pains to ensure, working with the Department for Education, that appropriate guidance is given to schools".

Parkfield Community School has suspended the equality lessons and said they would not resume until a resolution had been reached with parents.