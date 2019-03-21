'Say no to undermining parental rights'

Video

Parents and campaigners have again protested outside a Birmingham primary school in a row over pupils being taught about LGBT rights.

Parkfield Community School, along with four others in the city, has already suspended lessons teaching its No Outsiders programme and said they would not resume until a resolution with parents was reached.

Ofsted said the lessons, which include teaching about LGBT rights and same-sex relationships, were age appropriate.

But many protesters say the classes are not compatible with their Islamic beliefs around homosexuality.