Birmingham mosque attacks: CCTV of 'window smash' released
CCTV which appears to show a man smashing the window of a mosque amid a string of similar attacks in Birmingham has been released.
In the footage, captured outside the Faizul Islam mosque in Aston, a man can be seen in the bottom right of the screen approaching the building.
He walks up to the window and makes a swinging motion before turning around and walking away.
The mosque was one of five which suffered damage on Thursday morning.
The motive for the attacks remains unknown, West Midlands Police said.
22 Mar 2019
