CCTV released after five mosques attacked

Video

CCTV footage has been released after mosques in Birmingham had their windows smashed in the early hours of Thursday.

The motive for the attacks remains unknown, West Midlands Police said.

Adil Parker, of the Birmingham Council of Mosques, said the community has been "taken aback" by the attacks, one of which was carried out with a sledgehammer.

Mosques across the world are also on alert for the first Friday prayers since the New Zealand terror attack, in which 50 people were killed.