'Staff shaking when they come to school'

Some teaching staff are losing weight and others cannot sleep because of a row about LGBT rights classes, a school's chief executive says.

Hazel Pulley, in charge of the trust which runs Birmingham's Parkfield Community School, said when she had started meeting with parents "it quite quickly became aggressive".

The primary school has faced a series of protests from people angry at its No Outsiders classes, in which pupils are taught about same-sex relationships and other matters of equality.

The lessons, described by Ofsted as age appropriate, are currently stopped while a consultation takes place.

Some of the parents claim discussing homosexuality with primary school children is not compatible with their families' Islamic beliefs.

Four other Birmingham schools have also halted their equality classes after similar rows.