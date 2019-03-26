Media player
Meet the 87-year-old tennis world number one
Gordon Oates waited a long time to reach the pinnacle of his sport.
At the end of 2018, the 87-year-old became an International Tennis Federation world number one - for over-85s doubles.
As spring brings the sunshine at his club in Streetly, West Midlands, he says it is never too late to start playing the game.
