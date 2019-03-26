The 87-year-old tennis world number one
Meet the 87-year-old tennis world number one

Gordon Oates waited a long time to reach the pinnacle of his sport.

At the end of 2018, the 87-year-old became an International Tennis Federation world number one - for over-85s doubles.

As spring brings the sunshine at his club in Streetly, West Midlands, he says it is never too late to start playing the game.

