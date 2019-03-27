'He became a piece of evidence'
Scanner campaign aims to help grieving relatives

Two women have launched a campaign to reduce the time grieving families have to wait for post-mortem examinations.

Elaine Gordon and Lucy Harrison, from Birmingham, had siblings killed in hit-and-run crashes.

The defendants requested further post-mortem tests which meant the victims' families endured a two-month wait before they could bury their loved ones.

Families say if the city council invested in a CT scanner to produce digital autopsy images, it would prevent distressing delays.

