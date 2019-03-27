The Specials' tribute to Ranking Roger

Video

Horace Panter of The Specials has paid tribute to The Beat's "charismatic" singer Ranking Roger, who "lived for the stage".

The Birmingham-born 2-tone star died at the age of 56, at home on Tuesday, surrounded by family.

He had suffered a stroke last summer and was reported to have been diagnosed with two brain tumours and lung cancer in recent months.

Other musicians paying tribute include Sting and Billy Bragg.