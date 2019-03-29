Video

The mother of a five-year-old battling leukaemia said finding three possible stem cell donors was "a million times" better than winning the lottery.

Thousands of people have joined the stem cell register after an urgent appeal to find a match for Oscar Saxelby-Lee from Worcester.

Speaking to BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester, his mother, Olivia, said the news "will mean he is potentially cured".

They are now waiting for final checks to decide the donor, before the transplant potentially goes ahead at the end of April.