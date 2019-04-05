'After son's suicide, I turned to football'

Video

A man whose son took his own life has set up a charity football tournament in his memory.

Nick Mowl died in 2017 at the age of 41, having played for West Midlands non-league clubs Solihull Moors and Bedworth United. He coached at Birmingham City and Coventry City academies.

His father John is one of the organisers of The Nick Mowl Cup which will be contested by 36 teams at Solihull Moors on 6 May.

The first tournament in 2018 raised £10,000 for West Bromwich health and well-being charity Kaleidoscope Plus Group, which wants to launch a suicide prevention text line service.

The launch for May's event was attended by Aston Villa manager Dean Smith, Birmingham City boss Garry Monk, West Bromwich Albion midfielder Gareth Barry and Wolves goal-scoring legend Steve Bull.

Video journalist: John Bray