Who bombed Birmingham?

Five men were named at the inquest into the Birmingham pub bombings during discussions about who was involved.

Seamus McLoughlin, Mick Murray, James Gavin and Michael Hayes were named by "Witness O", a convicted IRA bomber.

The first three are dead. Mr Hayes denies direct involvement but has admitted "collective responsibility".

A lawyer for the families also named a fifth man, Michael Patrick Reilly, who has strongly denied any involvement.