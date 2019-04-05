Bring bombers to justice say families
Families of the victims of the Birmingham pub bombings have called on police to "bring to justice" those responsible.

In all, 21 people were killed in two explosions in the city in November 1974.

Speaking at the end of the inquests on Friday, Julie Hambleton, whose sister Maxine died in the bombings, said, "this is just the beginning".

