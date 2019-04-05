'Our fathers died in the pub bombings'

Video

Four men have come together to remember their fathers, all killed in the Birmingham Pub bombings more than 40 years ago.

In all, 21 people were killed in explosions at the Mulberry Bush and Tavern in the Town pubs on the evening of 21 November 1974.

Paul Bodman, George Jones, Paul Thrupp and Paul Rowlands talk about their fathers and the "major injustice" families of victims have suffered.