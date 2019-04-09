'My team just lost. Can I have a hug?'

Video

A police officer was on hand to console a Wolves fan after Sunday's FA Cup semi final defeat at Wembley.

Wolves threw away a two-goal lead against Watford to crush hopes of a first FA Cup final appearance since 1960.

The Molineux club were backed by 34,000 fans at Wembley, and one called Darren was in need of some emotional support as he began the trek back to Wolverhampton after the game.