'My sister deserves a resting place'

Natalie Putt went missing from her West Midlands home in 2003, leaving behind her 11-week-old son.

A coroner ruled in January that she was dead, with police believing her to be murdered.

Her sister Rebecca Coggins is determined to keep alive her memory while awaiting a development, even if it is the discovery of a body.

On what would have been Natalie's 33rd birthday, Mrs Coggins visited Wales - where the pair were born - to lay a stone at their mother's grave.

"That beautiful girl deserves a beautiful resting place," she said.