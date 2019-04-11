Media player
Birmingham Primark store's first shoppers await opening
Some shoppers got up extra-early to be first in the queue for Birmingham's new Primark store.
The world's biggest branch of the affordable fashion chain opened its doors earlier.
It covers 161,000 sq ft over five floors and includes a Disney-themed cafe and a barber's shop.
Radio reporter Leona Smart spoke to some die-hard shoppers who queued for the official opening.
11 Apr 2019
