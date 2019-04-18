Street photos bring Black Country to life

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Street photography brings Black Country to life
Eighteen months ago, Tom Hicks started taking photographs of the Black Country as he cycled around the area.
He started sharing his pictures on Instagram and his work focuses on graffiti, signage and street graphics.
Tom has had no formal training and takes all his of pictures on his smartphone.
His work has been published in a book and is on display in Birmingham until the end of July.
-
18 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-birmingham-47978436/street-photography-brings-black-country-to-lifeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window