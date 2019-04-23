Why I find match-days 'overwhelming'

Media player
Autistic football fan on 'sensory overload' of match day
Football mad Alex Manners, 22, from Solihull, has Asperger syndrome.
He has completed a tour of 92 football league clubs as part of his Football for Autism campaign.
23 Apr 2019
