Why I find match-days 'overwhelming'
Autistic football fan on 'sensory overload' of match day

Football mad Alex Manners, 22, from Solihull, has Asperger syndrome.

He has completed a tour of 92 football league clubs as part of his Football for Autism campaign.

  • 23 Apr 2019
